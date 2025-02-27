Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at UBS Group

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $57.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.82 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2,112.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 221.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

