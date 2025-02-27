Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Carter's Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE CRI opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter's

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carter’s by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Carter’s by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Carter’s by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

