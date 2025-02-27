Carlson Capital L.P. Sells 600,678 Shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Carlson Capital L.P. lessened its position in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,493,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,678 shares during the period. SWK accounts for about 79.3% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Carlson Capital L.P. owned about 69.44% of SWK worth $134,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SWK by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 224.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of SWK by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SWK by 2.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SWK in the third quarter valued at $589,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKH opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. SWK Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $209.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

