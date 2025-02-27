Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.10. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 24,544 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 18.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 210,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 32,789 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cara Therapeutics
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- These Consumer Staples Shine Amid Market Turmoil
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.