Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.3% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 72,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $474.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.85 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

