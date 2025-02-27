Canadian Pacific Kansas City Launches New Share Repurchase Program

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited announced on February 27, 2025 that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice to implement a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to acquire, for cancellation, up to 37,348,539 common shares—approximately four percent of its common shares outstanding as of February 18, 2025.

The share repurchase program, detailed in the accompanying press release, is scheduled to begin on March 3, 2025 and run until March 2, 2026. Under the NCIB, shares may be purchased through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange, and other alternative trading systems using open market transactions or other methods permitted by applicable rules and laws. Purchases will be made at the prevailing market price or at a price permitted under the rules of the respective exchanges. All shares acquired under the program will be immediately canceled.

In a statement issued as part of the press release, Canadian Pacific Kansas City President and CEO Keith Creel highlighted the company’s progress in strengthening its balance sheet and reducing leverage following the transformational combination with Kansas City Southern. “Having delivered on our commitments to strengthen our balance sheet and reduce leverage following the transformational combination, we are pleased to announce this new share buyback program,” said Creel. He added that the company’s strong free cash flow and growth opportunities provide the confidence to reinstitute its share repurchase program and return cash to shareholders in a disciplined and opportunistic manner.

In connection with the share repurchase program, the company also plans to enter into an automatic purchase plan agreement with its designated broker. This plan will facilitate share purchases during internal quarterly blackout periods, with the timing and amounts determined by the broker under pre-established parameters. Outside these periods, share acquisitions will be made at the discretion of management in accordance with relevant rules and regulations, including limits on daily purchases based on trading volumes.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City expects that the overall number of common shares repurchased, as well as the timing of such purchases, will be determined based on market conditions and applicable regulatory limits. The program reaffirms the company’s commitment to delivering value to shareholders while managing its capital structure and leveraging strong operational cash flow.

