Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share and revenue of $921.76 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

CLMT opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer Straumins sold 37,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $810,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,184,589 shares in the company, valued at $25,373,896.38. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLMT. UBS Group lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

Further Reading

