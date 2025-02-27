Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share and revenue of $921.76 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance
CLMT opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jennifer Straumins sold 37,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $810,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,184,589 shares in the company, valued at $25,373,896.38. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.
