Cable Hill Partners LLC Trims Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 20.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,179,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,138,000 after buying an additional 1,713,275 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,783,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 9.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 114,676 shares during the period. Praetorian PR LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 53.3% during the third quarter. Praetorian PR LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Nomura by 13.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 492,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 57,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Nomura Stock Performance

NYSE:NMR opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.66. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Nomura



Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

