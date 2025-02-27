Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 73 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 119.2% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 900.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 51.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $186.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $239,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,893,761.25. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,713,745. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

