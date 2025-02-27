Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

