Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12,136.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NUSC stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

