Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $253,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 873,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $546.75 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

