Cable Hill Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $110.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a one year low of $105.72 and a one year high of $154.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

