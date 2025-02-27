Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 546 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reliance by 6,311.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 816,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,841,000 after buying an additional 803,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Reliance by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,402,000 after buying an additional 252,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Reliance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,546,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Reliance by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 296,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Reliance by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,115,919.60. This represents a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $294.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.00 and its 200 day moving average is $289.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.98 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

