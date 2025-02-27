Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 26,011 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,463,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 6.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $62,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

