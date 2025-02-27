BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Announces Earnings Results

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

BW LPG Price Performance

NYSE BWLP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,498. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

