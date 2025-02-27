Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,586 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Bunge Global worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 40.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE BG opened at $73.35 on Thursday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

