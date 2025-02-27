BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 152,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 112,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
BTU Metals Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 26.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.
About BTU Metals
BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
