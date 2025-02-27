Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Workday by 1,094.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 613,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 562,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 340.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 655,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after buying an additional 506,812 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,415,000 after buying an additional 480,459 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 2,166.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,044,000 after buying an additional 385,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Workday by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,250,000 after acquiring an additional 326,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $271.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $298.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,931.92. The trade was a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.