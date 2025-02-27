Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 975 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,517,000 after buying an additional 286,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,251,000 after buying an additional 66,958 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after buying an additional 1,859,907 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after buying an additional 542,698 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

