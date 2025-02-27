Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $134.41 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.13.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

