Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Target by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 7,044 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Target by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,538,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $207,940,000 after buying an additional 488,346 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Target by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 295,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,884,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.93.

Shares of TGT opened at $124.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

