Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

