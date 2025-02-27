Brokerages Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Target Price at $31.92

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

PFE stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.99%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

