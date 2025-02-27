Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Target Price at $121.77

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $2,796,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,196.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,929.63. This represents a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,336,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a one year low of $90.04 and a one year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

