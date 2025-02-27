British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Holdings Cut by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Access Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12,414.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $38.88 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile



British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

