BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. BRF had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 19.66%.

BRF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BRF stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.86.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.0217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. BRF’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BRFS. Citigroup raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRF

About BRF

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.