BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 234656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

BRC Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of BRC by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRC in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BRC in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

