Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3853 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Shares of Brambles stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. 133,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brambles has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

