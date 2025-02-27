Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,050 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,172 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,710,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,138,000 after purchasing an additional 815,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,750,385,000 after purchasing an additional 718,515 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

BSX opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,585,191.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,369,256.57. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,305 shares of company stock worth $14,954,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

