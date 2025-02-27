Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Director Kristopher J. Matula Sells 553 Shares of Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,292.84. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC opened at $104.03 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $155.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.84.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

