BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.21 and last traded at $81.38, with a volume of 14264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BlueLinx

BlueLinx Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average is $107.20.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.66 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 600.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 187,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 32,693 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.