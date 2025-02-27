Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.48.

NYSE OWL opened at $21.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 41.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 19.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

