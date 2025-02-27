Blue Chip Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 27th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies known for their stability, consistent earnings, and reliable dividend payments. These companies tend to perform well even during economic downturns, making their stocks a popular choice for investors seeking long-term, lower-risk investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE:KRMN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 176,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,258. Karman has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $32.39.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NASDAQ:RFIL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,331. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.01.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. 15,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,028. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 million, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

FBGRX stock traded down $6.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.30.

