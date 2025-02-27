Bloomz (NASDAQ:BLMZ) Shares Down 8.7% – Here’s Why

Bloomz Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 6,955,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,880% from the average daily volume of 351,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Bloomz Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

About Bloomz

BloomZ, Inc is an audio producing and voice actor managing company. It offers audio production and voice acting educational services. It operates through audio production, VTuber management and voice actor workshop business lines. The Audio Production business provides audio production services for animations and video games.

