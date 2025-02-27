Bloomz (NASDAQ:BLMZ) Shares Down 8.7% – Here’s Why

Bloomz Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 6,955,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,880% from the average daily volume of 351,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Bloomz Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.
About Bloomz
BloomZ, Inc is an audio producing and voice actor managing company. It offers audio production and voice acting educational services. It operates through audio production, VTuber management and voice actor workshop business lines. The Audio Production business provides audio production services for animations and video games.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bloomz
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 2 Stocks Riding the Dominance of America’s Natural Gas Exports
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.