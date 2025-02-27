BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $8.81. BlackRock TCP Capital shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 409,182 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TCPC. StockNews.com raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $733.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock TCP Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. CF Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 106,257 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

