Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTDR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

BTDR opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,010,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3,558.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,139,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 260,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

