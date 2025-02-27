Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 1,368.8% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BDRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.49. 89,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,358. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

