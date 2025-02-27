Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 1,368.8% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BDRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.49. 89,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,358. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What is a Dividend King?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
Receive News & Ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.