Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Big 5 Sporting Goods updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.850–0.750 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.850–0.750 EPS.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BGFV remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile
