Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBNX. Baird R W upgraded shares of Beta Bionics to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beta Bionics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Beta Bionics Stock Up 4.3 %

Insider Activity

Beta Bionics stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. Beta Bionics has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

In other Beta Bionics news, insider Mike Mensinger bought 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $566,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,323. This trade represents a 129.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hadley Harbor Aggre Wellington purchased 1,000,000 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,901,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,327,183. This represents a 34.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

