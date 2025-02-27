Best 5G Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 27th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Onsemi, and Monolithic Power Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to shares in companies actively involved in the development, manufacture, or deployment of 5G technology and infrastructure. These companies may provide components, software, devices, or services that support the evolution of telecommunications networks, and investors often see them as key beneficiaries of the global shift toward faster, more connected wireless communications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded down $5.33 on Thursday, hitting $45.78. 59,008,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,680,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,438,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,207,695. The stock has a market cap of $257.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.66. 1,771,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,723,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $175.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.76. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of ON stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,357,615. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.62. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $28.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $642.63. 267,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,661. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $546.71 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $640.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $743.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Read More