Benchmark Increases Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target to $25.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Benchmark from $21.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.55. 1,532,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,409. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 291.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 11,644 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $191,427.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,121.96. This trade represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Buonasera sold 1,969 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $32,114.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 223,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,096.45. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,110 shares of company stock worth $7,418,043 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Magnite by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 446.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Magnite by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

