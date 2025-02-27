Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $268.45 and last traded at $259.00, with a volume of 710828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.70.

The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. Equities analysts expect that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beigene news, insider Lai Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $1,286,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,920 shares in the company, valued at $236,888,251.60. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.04, for a total value of $310,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,123 shares of company stock worth $14,081,527 over the last ninety days. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

