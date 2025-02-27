Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $268.45 and last traded at $259.00, with a volume of 710828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.70.
Beigene Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. Equities analysts expect that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Beigene
About Beigene
BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beigene
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.