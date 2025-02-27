Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 0.6 %

BECN stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.32. The company had a trading volume of 543,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average of $101.05. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $121.42.

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

