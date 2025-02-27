Bath & Body Works’ (BBWI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of BBWI opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

