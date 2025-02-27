Barrington Research Predicts Henry Schein Q1 Earnings

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $72.54 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.