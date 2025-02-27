Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZETA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.07.

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

