Barclays Cuts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $6.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JELD has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

NYSE JELD opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $491.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.17.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,400. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,042,190 shares in the company, valued at $95,133,301. This trade represents a 1.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

