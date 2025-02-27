Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the January 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,602,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bantec Trading Up 16.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BANT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 4,268,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,844,510. Bantec has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc supplies spare and replacement parts to Federal Government agencies, U.S. military prime contractors, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides drones, drone accessories, accident reconstruction software, drone training, drone services, counter-drone technology, certificates of authorization, and waivers.

