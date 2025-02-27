BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.
View Our Latest Research Report on BKU
Institutional Trading of BankUnited
BankUnited Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BKU opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.37. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $44.45.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BankUnited Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.66%.
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BankUnited
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.